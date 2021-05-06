© 2021 WYPR
Inspiring Moments

Spirit, Grit, And Humor: Ellie's Story

Published May 6, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT
Imagine starting your teenage years by facing yet another surgery. And this time the surgery is to attach metal frames--that will stay in place for six months--to each of your legs, followed by three months in the hospital for intensive physical and occupational therapies. That's what Ellie faced in 2018 when she was just 13 years old. Listen to Ellie's physical therapist, Heather McLean, tell of Ellie's spirit, grit and determination--and above all--her sense of humor.

