Inspiring Moments is made possible by Kennedy Krieger Institute, an internationally known, non-profit organization located in the greater Baltimore/Washington, D.C. region that transforms the lives of more than 25,000 individuals a year through inpatient and outpatient medical, behavioral health and wellness therapies, home and community services, school-based programs, training and education for professionals and advocacy.
Kennedy Krieger provides a wide range of services for children, adolescents and adults with diseases, disorders or injuries that impact the nervous system, ranging from mild to severe. The Institute is home to a team of investigators who contribute to the understanding of how disorders develop, while at the same time pioneer new interventions and methods of early diagnosis, prevention and treatment. The generous support of many, including the listeners of WYPR, help fund the life-changing services they provide to so many. Visit KennedyKrieger.org to support or for more information about Kennedy Krieger.
Click here to learn more about ways to support our mission or call 443-923-7300.
Click here to learn more about our programs and services or request an appointment, or call 888-554-2080.
Kennedy Krieger Institute
707 N. Broadway
Baltimore, MD 21205
Phone: 443-923-9200
KennedyKrieger.org
-
A multi-vehicle car accident might have landed Katie in several hospitals for more than six months, but her hard work and dedication put her back on the…
-
Josie was diagnosed with spina bifida, a condition where the spinal cord protrudes outside the body, while still in her mother’s womb. Dr. Sarah Korth met…
-
Elliott was born with Down syndrome, which has created some difficulties in his life. But this charming, energetic young man has not let that diagnosis…
-
A mutual passion for Kennedy Krieger reunited two families after 40 years. Orlee Engler Kahn, director of planned giving at Kennedy Krieger, had a front…
-
Kennedy Krieger’s iconic Festival of Trees event could have been sidelined because of COVID. But, especially this year, families need uplifting…
-
Maintaining a positive attitude when you are a high school student who has had to endure multiple surgeries, as well as a brain injury, sounds like a…
-
Ryleigh is a determined five-year-old who has worked hard over the past year to reverse the effects of acute flaccid myelitis, including paralysis. She…
-
Middle school, homework, and all the changes that adolescence brings can be overwhelming for any 13-year-old boy. However, imagine that you are unable to…
-
Imagine starting your teenage years by facing yet another surgery. And this time the surgery is to attach metal frames--that will stay in place for six…
-
Val was born at 23 weeks and 5 days gestation and spent 120 days in the NICU. As a result, she struggled throughout her life with what she calls…