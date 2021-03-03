Inspiring Moments is made possible by Kennedy Krieger Institute, an internationally known, non-profit organization located in the greater Baltimore/Washington, D.C. region that transforms the lives of more than 25,000 individuals a year through inpatient and outpatient medical, behavioral health and wellness therapies, home and community services, school-based programs, training and education for professionals and advocacy.

Kennedy Krieger provides a wide range of services for children, adolescents and adults with diseases, disorders or injuries that impact the nervous system, ranging from mild to severe. The Institute is home to a team of investigators who contribute to the understanding of how disorders develop, while at the same time pioneer new interventions and methods of early diagnosis, prevention and treatment. The generous support of many, including the listeners of WYPR, help fund the life-changing services they provide to so many. Visit KennedyKrieger.org to support or for more information about Kennedy Krieger.

Click here to learn more about ways to support our mission or call 443-923-7300.

Click here to learn more about our programs and services or request an appointment, or call 888-554-2080.

Kennedy Krieger Institute

707 N. Broadway

Baltimore, MD 21205

Phone: 443-923-9200

KennedyKrieger.org