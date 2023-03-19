© 2023 WYPR
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

The fishy fundamentals Part 2: Shellfish

By Tony Foreman,
Cindy Wolf
Published March 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT
A scallop and calamari dish from Chef Wolf - Credit: @chefwolf/Instagram

With about 71 percent of the earth's surface covered in water, it makes sense that our waterways are some of the most plentiful resources we have.

Last week we dove into the wonderful and sometimes intimidating world of working with seafood in the kitchen. This week Tony and Chef Cindy bring the discussion to the unique category of seafood that we call shellfish. Specifically crustaceans (a category containing lobsters, crabs, and shrimp) and mollusks (a category containing bivalves like scallops and cephalopods like squid). From historical context to recipes and wines to match.

This is a rebroadcast.

Tony Foreman
Tony Foreman is the founder and co-owner of Baltimore's premier restaurant company, Foreman Wolf, comprised of six restaurants and two retail wine stores. The combined staff is over 350 employees and has been a major driving force in putting Baltimore on the map in the world of fine wines and dining.
Cindy Wolf
Cindy Wolf is the executive chef at Charleston and was a 2006, 2008, and 2014 James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. Chef Wolf's cuisine is backed by French fundamentals and grounded in preparations that emphasize the natural flavors of the very finest products.
