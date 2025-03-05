Women: Planning for a Secure Future
Women face unique circumstances when planning for a secure future. Over the last half century, women have made tremendous strides by gaining higher levels of educational attainment and access to career opportunities. Yet, certain challenges continue to affect their ability to lead long, healthy, and financially secure lives. On this episode, Catherine, Mihaela, and Al explore these challenges, discussing not only the hurdles women encounter but also the strategies and resources available to empower them.