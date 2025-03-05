© 2025 WYPR
ClearPath - Your Roadmap for Life

Women: Planning for a Secure Future

By Al Waller,
Catherine CollinsonMihaela Robles
Published March 5, 2025 at 8:18 AM EST

Women face unique circumstances when planning for a secure future. Over the last half century, women have made tremendous strides by gaining higher levels of educational attainment and access to career opportunities. Yet, certain challenges continue to affect their ability to lead long, healthy, and financially secure lives. On this episode, Catherine, Mihaela, and Al explore these challenges, discussing not only the hurdles women encounter but also the strategies and resources available to empower them.

Al Waller
Al Waller is a long-time Baltimore native and employment expert with a 30-year career in leading and advising locally and globally based corporations on matters including: Talent Acquisition and Retention, Employee Relations, Training and Development.
Catherine Collinson
Catherine Collinson is the founding president and CEO of nonprofit Transamerica Institute and its Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, and she is a champion for Americans who are at risk of not achieving a financially secure retirement. With two decades of retirement industry-related experience, Catherine is a nationally recognized voice on workforce, aging, and retirement trends. She was named a 2018 Influencer in Aging by PBS’ Next Avenue. In 2016, she was honored with a Hero Award from Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement (WISER) for her tireless efforts in helping improve retirement security among women.
Mihaela Robles
Mihaela Robles is a public health expert and experienced health care educator. Serving as Transamerica Institute’s health care content developer, she shares insights on health and wellness on ClearPath—Your Roadmap to Health and WealthSM. Mihaela earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in public health at California State University, Northridge.
