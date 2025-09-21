Lighter Reds

There are times when big heavy reds just don’t seem quite right, so that’s when you turn to lighter red wines for refreshment and pleasure.Al takes a look at several.

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60

Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Les Gaudriers Anjou Rouge, Loire ’23** $

(A light cab franc, dry with good fruit, light tannins, serve chilled)

Reggiano Lambrusco Amabile DOC Lambrusco NV** $

(A surprising red bubbly, much better than they used to be, fruity and fun)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Masroig Sola Fred Montsant ’23$12**1/2 $SUPER VALUE

(A juicy Carignane from Spain, mild tannins, rustic and flavorful)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.