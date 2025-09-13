Oregon Pinot Gris

Oregon continues to make solid strides in wine quality as it sends more and more labels into the market.This week we take a look at Pinot Gris, that very popular white wine that offers a great alternative to Chardonnay.

“Chemistry” 2023 Oregon - ** $ VALUE

(Very informal wine, lots of peach and pear flavors, crisp texture)

Pike Road Pinot Gris 2024 Willamette ** - $

(Sources grapes from small farms, fresh aromas and flavors, with spicy elements)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

King Estate Pinot Gris 2023 Willamette** - $

(Classic pinot gris, round texture, floral nose, fruity flavors, subtle spice)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.