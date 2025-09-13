2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Oregon Pinot Gris

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published September 13, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Vickie Gray Photography & Images

Oregon continues to make solid strides in wine quality as it sends more and more labels into the market.This week we take a look at Pinot Gris, that very popular white wine that offers a great alternative to Chardonnay.

“Chemistry” 2023 Oregon - ** $ VALUE
(Very informal wine, lots of peach and pear flavors, crisp texture)

Pike Road Pinot Gris 2024 Willamette ** - $
(Sources grapes from small farms, fresh aromas and flavors, with spicy elements)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
King Estate Pinot Gris 2023 Willamette** - $
               (Classic pinot gris, round texture, floral nose, fruity flavors, subtle spice)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
