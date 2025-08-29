2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Strange Wines from Strange Places: Whites

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT
Vickie Gray Photography & Images

Last week it was strange reds, this week it’s strange whites. Al takes a deep dive into some overlooked wine regions and their treasures.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Nera Novella “Bianco da Uva Rosso” Alpe Retiche ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Essentially white Nebbiolo! A complex, taut,wine with subtle fruit and character)

Bricco Riella Moscato d’Asti sprakling wine,NV ** $ VALUE
(Not often seen, Moscato is an ancient grape doing service as the basis for a sparkler)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Txomin Etxaniz Txakolim Getaria Basque Country ’24 **1/2 $$
(One of the best Txakolis you’re likely to find, abundant flavors, crisp personality)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
