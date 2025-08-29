Strange Wines from Strange Places: Whites

Last week it was strange reds, this week it’s strange whites. Al takes a deep dive into some overlooked wine regions and their treasures.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Nera Novella “Bianco da Uva Rosso” Alpe Retiche ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Essentially white Nebbiolo! A complex, taut,wine with subtle fruit and character)

Bricco Riella Moscato d’Asti sprakling wine,NV ** $ VALUE

(Not often seen, Moscato is an ancient grape doing service as the basis for a sparkler)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Txomin Etxaniz Txakolim Getaria Basque Country ’24 **1/2 $$

(One of the best Txakolis you’re likely to find, abundant flavors, crisp personality)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.