Big Wines for Big Steaks

Since summer is prime steak grilling season, Hugh went searching for some suitable big red wines to go with your T-bones.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Klinker Brick Winery Farrah Syrah, Lodi ’20 *** $ SUPR VALUE

(100% syrah, well balanced and supple despite its big body, very flavorful)

McPrice Myers “Right Hand Man” red blend, Central Coast **1/2 $$

(More concentrated and generous than elegant, savory flavors, very complex)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Brassfield “Eruption” red blend, Lake County ‘21 *** $$ VALUE

(7 big red varietals, emphasis on big flavors, tannic, intense and juicy)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.