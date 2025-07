Cabernet Franc is almost always grown as a blending partner for Bordeaux style wines. But outside of Maryland, very few wineries make it to stand alone. Al takes a look.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

llama Cabernet Franc, “Old Vine”, Mendoza ’21 ** $ VALUE

(Good entry level cab franc, checks all the boxes, everyday drinking)

Two Mountain Cabernet Franc, Yakima Valley ’22 ** $$

(Shows finesse and leanness, muted flavors, better suited for blending)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Chekana Cabernet Franc, Uco Valley, Mendoza ’21 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Big powerful cab franc, smoky black cherry, ripe flavors, mild tannins)

