Jackson Family of Wine

Published February 15, 2025 at 7:16 PM EST
It started with Kendall-Jackson and now the Jackson Family of wines has grown to include some of California’s best and most reliable brands.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Edmeades Zinfandel, Mendocino ’22 *** $ GREAT VALUE
(Textbook Mendo zin, rustic, deeply flavored, powerful)

Cambria Pinot Noir, “Julia’s Vyd.” Santa Maria ’21 ** $$
(A very good every day pinot noir, broad approachable flavors)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
La Crema Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast ’23 **1/2 $
(Superb entry level chard, big, deluxe flavors, but shows restraint)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
