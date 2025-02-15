Jackson Family of Wine

It started with Kendall-Jackson and now the Jackson Family of wines has grown to include some of California’s best and most reliable brands.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Edmeades Zinfandel, Mendocino ’22 *** $ GREAT VALUE

(Textbook Mendo zin, rustic, deeply flavored, powerful)

Cambria Pinot Noir, “Julia’s Vyd.” Santa Maria ’21 ** $$

(A very good every day pinot noir, broad approachable flavors)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

La Crema Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast ’23 **1/2 $

(Superb entry level chard, big, deluxe flavors, but shows restraint)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors