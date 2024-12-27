© 2025 WYPR
Red Wine Gifts

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published December 27, 2024 at 5:40 PM EST

Whether you are looking for a gift or you want to grace your dinner table with something special, Hugh has a list of red wines that are sure to please.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Barone de Bernaj Frappato, Sicily, ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Unheard of here, #2 red in Sicily, medium bodied with pepper and spice)

Chakana Ayni Malbec, Mendoza ’20 **1/2 ##
(A very complex and complete malbec, subtle classy flavors, well made)

 Bodega Contador, “Predicador” Rioja ’21 *** $$
(Classic Rioja, full-bodied, bursting with fruit, mild oak, very well made)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Titus “Andronicus” , Napa Valley Bordeaux blend, ’21 *** $$$
(For the price, it’s a good VALUE, great version of Bordeaux style)

 All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
