Red Wine Gifts

Whether you are looking for a gift or you want to grace your dinner table with something special, Hugh has a list of red wines that are sure to please.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Barone de Bernaj Frappato, Sicily, ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Unheard of here, #2 red in Sicily, medium bodied with pepper and spice)

Chakana Ayni Malbec, Mendoza ’20 **1/2 ##

(A very complex and complete malbec, subtle classy flavors, well made)

Bodega Contador, “Predicador” Rioja ’21 *** $$

(Classic Rioja, full-bodied, bursting with fruit, mild oak, very well made)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Titus “Andronicus” , Napa Valley Bordeaux blend, ’21 *** $$$

(For the price, it’s a good VALUE, great version of Bordeaux style)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.