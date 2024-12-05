New from Washington State

The wines of Washington State continue to impress, and we catch up with a few new releases that show you why.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lydian Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley ’22 ** $$

(Big dark, intense cab, with sweet berry notes, ripe black plums)

Two Mountain Cabernet Franc Reserve, Yakima Valley ’21 **1/2 $$

(Great cab franc, checks all the classic boxes, complex and approachable)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Tattoo Girl Chardonnay, Columbia Valley ’20 *** $

(Crazy good value in full-flavored chard with very modest oak)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.