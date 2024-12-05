New from Washington State
The wines of Washington State continue to impress, and we catch up with a few new releases that show you why.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Lydian Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley ’22 ** $$
(Big dark, intense cab, with sweet berry notes, ripe black plums)
Two Mountain Cabernet Franc Reserve, Yakima Valley ’21 **1/2 $$
(Great cab franc, checks all the classic boxes, complex and approachable)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Tattoo Girl Chardonnay, Columbia Valley ’20 *** $
(Crazy good value in full-flavored chard with very modest oak)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.