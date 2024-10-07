Some people would say that the western French wine called Muscadet is the ultimate in dry white wine. Hugh defends that notion with a survey of some of the best.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine de la Pepiere Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie ’22 ** $$

(Perfect as an aperitif, light, very structured, floral notes over bright acidity)

Gadais Muscadet de Sèvre et Maine ’22 **1/2 $$

(Very good fruit, with citrus notes and white flowers, slightly saline)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Marc Brédif “Royal Oyster” Muscadet de Sèvre et Maine ’20 *** $$

(A richer, fuller bodied wine with floral notes and citrus tang, intense)

