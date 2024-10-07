© 2024 WYPR
By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published October 7, 2024 at 1:49 PM EDT
Jameson Fink, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Some people would say that the western French wine called Muscadet is the ultimate in dry white wine. Hugh defends that notion with a survey of some of the best.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine de la Pepiere Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie ’22 ** $$
(Perfect as an aperitif, light, very structured, floral notes over bright acidity)

Gadais Muscadet de Sèvre et Maine ’22 **1/2 $$
(Very good fruit, with citrus notes and white flowers, slightly saline)

WINE OF THE WEEK:           
Marc Brédif “Royal Oyster” Muscadet de Sèvre et Maine ’20 *** $$
(A richer, fuller bodied wine with floral notes and citrus tang, intense)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
