Whites from South France

Often overlooked, the wonderful white wines from the South of France offer a totally new take on white wine flavors, at affordable prices.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Famille Laplace “Le Vilain Petit Canard” France, NV ** ½ $ VALUE

(It means “The Ugly Duckling”; 100% mensang, dry with peach and honey flavors)

Lionel Osmin et Cie. “Villa Plage Blanche” Cotes de Gascogne ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Sauvignon blanc dominated white blend, elegant fruit, bone dry)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Tardieu-Laurent “Les Becs Fins”, Cotes du Rhone blanc ’22 **1/2 $

(Rich and round with good acidity, unique flavors, bone dry but with good fruit)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors

