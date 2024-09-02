Boordy Whites

Maryland’s oldest winery is entering a golden age, and their whites have never been better. Al takes a look at them.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Boordy Albarino, Maryland ’23 ** ½ $

(Soft, round with precise flavors and aromas, fuller than the Spanish version)

Boordy Pinot Gris, Maryland ’23 ** ½ $

(Halfway between Alsace and Italian pinot grigio, slightly plump, flavorful)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Boordy Chardonnay, “Chesapeake Icons”, Maryland ’22 ** ½ $

(A very pleasant chard, easy to like, very nice fruit, pears, apples, white peaches)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors