Boordy Whites
Maryland’s oldest winery is entering a golden age, and their whites have never been better. Al takes a look at them.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Boordy Albarino, Maryland ’23 ** ½ $
(Soft, round with precise flavors and aromas, fuller than the Spanish version)
Boordy Pinot Gris, Maryland ’23 ** ½ $
(Halfway between Alsace and Italian pinot grigio, slightly plump, flavorful)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Boordy Chardonnay, “Chesapeake Icons”, Maryland ’22 ** ½ $
(A very pleasant chard, easy to like, very nice fruit, pears, apples, white peaches)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors