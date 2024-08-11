Non-alcoholic Wine

Some of us prefer not to drink alcohol, but still think about drinking wine. Hugh reviews a few tasty non-alcoholic wines that are impressive.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Noughty Blanc, South Africa NV ** $

(A blend of chenin Blanc and chardonnay, crisp and flavorful)

Ohla! White and Rosé de-alcoholized wines , Spain NV ** $

(The white is muscat, the rosé is cab sauv and Syrah)

Giesen Rosé, Alcohol Removed, ** $

(Has the full range of flavors in a good rosé with delicate aroma)

ALL OF THESE WINES CAN BE PURCHASED AT KENILWORTH WINE AND SPIRITS.