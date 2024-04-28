New Zealand Pinot Noir

There’s more to New Zealand that powerful Sauvignon Blancs; their efforts at Pinot Noire are showing distinct signs of progress.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Villa Maria Pinot Noir, Marlborough ’20 ** $$

(A very good basic p.n., great aroma, good flavors, entry level wine)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Yealands Pinot Noir, Marlborough ’19 **1/2 $$

(Very Burgundian in character, classic aroma, deep quality flavors)

Rock Ferry “Third Rock” Pinot Noir, Marlborough ’21 ** $$

(Entry level pinot with breeding, supple, light bodied, tannic)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.