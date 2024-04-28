New Zealand Pinot Noir
There’s more to New Zealand that powerful Sauvignon Blancs; their efforts at Pinot Noire are showing distinct signs of progress.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Villa Maria Pinot Noir, Marlborough ’20 ** $$
(A very good basic p.n., great aroma, good flavors, entry level wine)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Yealands Pinot Noir, Marlborough ’19 **1/2 $$
(Very Burgundian in character, classic aroma, deep quality flavors)
Rock Ferry “Third Rock” Pinot Noir, Marlborough ’21 ** $$
(Entry level pinot with breeding, supple, light bodied, tannic)
