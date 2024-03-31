Languedoc/Roussillon Whites

Languedoc-Roussillon is not as well-known as it should be. Hugh takes a look at their fabulous white wines.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bila Haut white, Cotes du Roussillon ’21 **1/2

(By Chapoutier, a round and generous white, aromatic, balanced)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Ch. Saint-Roch “Old Vines White”, Cotes du Roussillon ’21 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Complex with a floral, citrus nose, citrus, pear flavors, precise structure)

Domaine Des Deux Clés, Corbierres Blanc ’21 **1/2 $$

(Organic, brisk and firm white, pear and apricot notes, sleek)

