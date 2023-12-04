Tuscan Reds: Rosso
Many of Tuscany's best reds are pricy bottles, but Al has found a very affordable category, Toscana Rosso.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$=$20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Poggio La Noce "Gigetto" Toscana Rosso '20 **1/2 $$
(A delicious simple red with pretty aromas and flavors, easy to like)
Ca' del Sarto "Ardente" Toscana Rosso '20 ** $ VALUE
(Cab-sauv blend, tasty fruit, mild tannins, perfect with pasta and tomato sauce)
Cielo Gran Passaia Toscana Rossa '20 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Impressive, classy, sangiovese, merlot blend, rich and sweet)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.