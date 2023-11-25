Somewhere along the way, Aussie shiraz lost its reputation. Hugh wants to see if it has reclaimed some of its old glory.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money 29

Torbreck "Woodcutter's" Shiraz, Barossa '21 **1/2 $$

(Robust, aromatic, spicy with lush layered structure)

Lambert Estate "First Chapter" Shiraz, Barossa '19 **1/2

$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Rich, with nice oak notes, berry aroma and flavor, smooth, velvety)

Franklin Tate Estates Shiraz, Margaret River, '21 *** $ VALUE

(Smooth, elegant, refined, deep ruby color, spicy with floral notes)

