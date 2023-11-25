Aussie Shiraz
Somewhere along the way, Aussie shiraz lost its reputation. Hugh wants to see if it has reclaimed some of its old glory.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money 29
Torbreck "Woodcutter's" Shiraz, Barossa '21 **1/2 $$
(Robust, aromatic, spicy with lush layered structure)
Lambert Estate "First Chapter" Shiraz, Barossa '19 **1/2
$ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Rich, with nice oak notes, berry aroma and flavor, smooth, velvety)
Franklin Tate Estates Shiraz, Margaret River, '21 *** $ VALUE
(Smooth, elegant, refined, deep ruby color, spicy with floral notes)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.