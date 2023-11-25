© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sponsored by Kenilworth Wine & Spirits
Cellar Notes

Aussie Shiraz

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published November 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST
Charles Brain helps hand harvest grapes in a Shiraz vineyard in the Swartland wine region of South Africa. Lubanzi Wines, which was started by Brain and his partner, Walker Brown, earned its B Corp certification this year.
Christopher Grava
/
Courtesy of Lubanzi Wines
Charles Brain helps hand harvest grapes in a Shiraz vineyard in the Swartland wine region of South Africa. Lubanzi Wines, which was started by Brain and his partner, Walker Brown, earned its B Corp certification this year.

Somewhere along the way, Aussie shiraz lost its reputation. Hugh wants to see if it has reclaimed some of its old glory.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money 29

Torbreck "Woodcutter's" Shiraz, Barossa '21 **1/2 $$
(Robust, aromatic, spicy with lush layered structure)

Lambert Estate "First Chapter" Shiraz, Barossa '19 **1/2
$ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Rich, with nice oak notes, berry aroma and flavor, smooth, velvety)

Franklin Tate Estates Shiraz, Margaret River, '21 *** $ VALUE
(Smooth, elegant, refined, deep ruby color, spicy with floral notes)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson