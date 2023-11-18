France's premier café wine is Beaujolais: easy to like easy to understand, occasionally brilliant. Hugh takes a look.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bichot Beaujolais-Villages "Chat. de Varennes" '20 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Robust, aromatic with notes of violets and raspberry, good acidity)

Bichot Morgon, "Les Charmes" '20 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Elegant, with strawberry and earthy notes, good weight, balance)

Chat. des Jacques Moulin-à-Vent '20 ***

(Full flavored and impressive, notes of crushed flowers, coffee, age-worthy)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.