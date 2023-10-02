© 2023 WYPR
Cellar Notes

A Sicilian Family of Wines

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published October 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT
Red wine can be part of healthful diet, in moderation. New studies reassess the benefits and risks of routine alcohol consumption. (photo credit: David Gough via Flickr/Wikimedia Commons)
The public is becoming more familiar with Sicilian wines, and now Al has found the

Luna Gaia family of wines that show off the best Sicilian grapes.

 Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

 Luna Gaia Nero d'Avola "Chiaramontesi" red, Sicilia '19 **1/2 $$

(Fruity, big bodied, juicy, New World feeling, great for barbecue)

Luna Gaia Nerello Mascalese "Logistilla" red, Sicilia '19 **1/2 $$

(A zinfandel taste-alike, big rustic wine with deep flavors sweet aroma)

Luna Gaia Grillo "Agramante", white, Sicilia '21 **1/2 $$

(Soft, flavorful white with balancing acid, multiple citrus flavors)

Luna Gaia Catarrato "Mondricardo" white, Sicilia '21 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(A very well made white wine, like a super-rich sauvignon blanc, classy)

 
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

 

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
