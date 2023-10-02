A Sicilian Family of Wines
The public is becoming more familiar with Sicilian wines, and now Al has found the
Luna Gaia family of wines that show off the best Sicilian grapes.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Luna Gaia Nero d'Avola "Chiaramontesi" red, Sicilia '19 **1/2 $$
(Fruity, big bodied, juicy, New World feeling, great for barbecue)
Luna Gaia Nerello Mascalese "Logistilla" red, Sicilia '19 **1/2 $$
(A zinfandel taste-alike, big rustic wine with deep flavors sweet aroma)
Luna Gaia Grillo "Agramante", white, Sicilia '21 **1/2 $$
(Soft, flavorful white with balancing acid, multiple citrus flavors)
Luna Gaia Catarrato "Mondricardo" white, Sicilia '21 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK
(A very well made white wine, like a super-rich sauvignon blanc, classy)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.