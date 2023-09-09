Have You Heard of Verdicchio?

From the Adriatic coast of Italy comes one of their most popular wines: verdicchio. This dry, classy white is a mainstay in cafés across the country.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Garafoli "Serra del Conte" Verdicchio Castelli di Jessi, '20 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

( Grapefruit notes, generous flavors, refreshing acidity, classy)

Tenuta Pieralisi, "Villaia" Verdicchio Castelli di Jessi, '20 **1/2 $$

(Pricy, but very much worth it, single vineyard, well-rounded, full)

La Monacesca Verdicchio di Matelica, '21 **1/2 $$

(a full bodied, distinctive, concentrated, lemon and anise notes)

