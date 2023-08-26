© 2023 WYPR
Cellar Notes

The Charm of Vermentino

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published August 26, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT
Glass of white wine in front of a green background
fs999/Frederic Schneider via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
Glass of white wine

Vermentino has become one of our favorite Italian whites, never grown far from the sea, its ripe firm flavors are very food-friendly.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Famiglia Castellani Vermentino, Tuscany '22 **1/2 $ VALUE WINE

((A floral and herbal white, brisk acidity, fresh mineral notes)

Cantina Mogora "The Jars" Vementino, Sardinia '22 **1/2 $ VALUE WINE

(From Sardinia, pale delciate white, with surprisingly deep flavors)

Campo al Mare Vermentino di Bolgheri DOC, '21 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Great example, complex, firm, concentrated, crisp acidity)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
