The Charm of Vermentino

Vermentino has become one of our favorite Italian whites, never grown far from the sea, its ripe firm flavors are very food-friendly.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Famiglia Castellani Vermentino, Tuscany '22 **1/2 $ VALUE WINE

((A floral and herbal white, brisk acidity, fresh mineral notes)

Cantina Mogora "The Jars" Vementino, Sardinia '22 **1/2 $ VALUE WINE

(From Sardinia, pale delciate white, with surprisingly deep flavors)

Campo al Mare Vermentino di Bolgheri DOC, '21 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Great example, complex, firm, concentrated, crisp acidity)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.