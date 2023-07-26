Light Summer Reds

As much as we enjoy our big juicy reds during the summer, we sometimes yearn for something lighter. Hugh has the answer.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Vignamato Rosso Piceno DOC '21 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Montepulciano and Sangiovese blend, graceful, flavorful red)

Durin Rossese, Liguria '21 ** $ VALUE

(Like an Italian Beaujolais, bright berry flavors, light body)

HH3 Pinot Noir Classic, Thermen, Austria '18 ** $ VALUE

(Austrian pinot, light, flavorful with cherry notes, easy drinking)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.