Bota Box Wines

Believe it or not, Al Spoler loves having a box of good wine around, and he explains why we should drink Bota Box wine without shame or hesitation.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bota Box Chardonnay NV ** $ (One box = 4 bottles)

(Very convincing chardonnay with firm structure, correct flavors)

Bota Old Vine Zinfandel NV **1/2 BOX WINE OF THE WEEK

(A very respectable zin with bright, tasty flavors, good body)

Bota Box Cabernet Sauvignon NV *1/2 $

(Doesn't really recall cab sauv, but a useful every day red)

Bota Box Pinot Grigio NV ** $

(Light, easy drinking with some depth to the fruit, lime and grapefruit)

