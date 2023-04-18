The white Burgundies from St. Veran offer great quality at very reasonable prices.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Dom. Daniel Pollier "Les Trois Bousquets" St. Veran, '20 ** $

(Subtle flavors, hazelnut tones, bracing acidity)

Dom. De La Croix Senaillet St. Veran '20 **1/2 $$

(Generous flavors, long and crisp, has some body)

Dom. Maurice Martin St. Veran '20 **1/2 $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Lush flavors with lots of apple and pear notes)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.