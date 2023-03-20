A shamefully overlooked classic white grape, chenin blanc is a virtual chameleon, changing its profile under the magic wand of the winemaker.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Naufraget Vouvray, Chenin Blanc '21 ** $ VALUE

(Good effort from a tough year, honey notes, lively acidity, off-dry)

Antoniij Rupert "Protea" Chenin Blanc, Coastal Region, South Africa '22 ** $ VALUE

(Bright, zesty, with apricot and lime notes, bright acidity)

Noble Hill Sur Lie Chenin Blanc, Simonsberg, South Africa '20 WINE OF THE WEEK

(Creamy sur lie texture, intense nose, steely flavors, crisp, boney dry)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.