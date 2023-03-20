© 2023 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Chenin Blanc

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published March 20, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT
Glass of white wine in front of a green background
fs999/Frederic Schneider via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
Glass of white wine

A shamefully overlooked classic white grape, chenin blanc is a virtual chameleon, changing its profile under the magic wand of the winemaker.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Naufraget Vouvray, Chenin Blanc '21 ** $ VALUE

(Good effort from a tough year, honey notes, lively acidity, off-dry)

Antoniij Rupert "Protea" Chenin Blanc, Coastal Region, South Africa '22 ** $ VALUE

(Bright, zesty, with apricot and lime notes, bright acidity)

Noble Hill Sur Lie Chenin Blanc, Simonsberg, South Africa '20 WINE OF THE WEEK

(Creamy sur lie texture, intense nose, steely flavors, crisp, boney dry)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
