Mencia from Spain

Mencia can be thought of as the Beaujolais of Spain, a light, refreshing red that is perfect for casual drinking.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Pazo de Monterey Mencia, Monterrei '20 **1/2 $

(An aroma of spicy strawberry, with juicy, spicy fruit, light-to-medium body)

Matilda Nieves Mencia, Ribera Sacra '20 **1/2 $

(A delightful, complex nose with fruity, tangy flavors, nicely informal)

Flavium Seleción Mencia, Bierzo '20 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(From it home in Bierzo, a more intense versionof mencia, spicy, compact)

