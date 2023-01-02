Bargain Reds

Most of us are on a tight post-holiday budget, so good buys in red wine make sense.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Pilgrim Mencia, Bierzo, Spain '20 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Easy drinking medium bodied red, with spicy fruit, a little like merlot)

Les Illustre, Coteaux d'Ensérune '16 ** $

(A rich rustic red from Languedoc-Rousillon, earthy, smoky big flavors)

The Critic Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley *** $$ SUPER VALUE

(A very affordable Napa cab that has all the hallmarks of the real thing)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.