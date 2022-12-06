My Favorite Things
Over the years, there are a few wines Al will practically buy on sight. Here are some of his favorites.
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc-Viognier, California '21 **1/2 * GOOD VALUE
(The best of both varietals, firm flavorful fruit, great acid balance, pure easy drinking)
Bogel Petite Sirah, California '19 **1/2 $ VALUE
(A big hearty red from one of the best value producers, perfect for the grill)
Coté Mas "Rouge Intense", Pays d'Oc 1 litre! '20 SUPER VALUE Wine of the Week
(A gentle, personable red, perfect café wine, easy going, very tasty and such a bargain)
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
