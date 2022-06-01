© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Cellar Notes

Stonestreet winery

Published June 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
Sauvignon Blanc

Stonestreet Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Alexander Valley '19 *** $$

(Rich and fleshy for a SB, perfect for grilled salmon)

Stonestreet Estate Chardonnay, Alexander Valley '17 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(A tad old for a chard, but showing extremely well)

Stonestreet Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley '17 *** $$$

(Great for big dinners, or laying down, a monumental cab)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
