Stonestreet winery

Stonestreet Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Alexander Valley '19 *** $$

(Rich and fleshy for a SB, perfect for grilled salmon)

Stonestreet Estate Chardonnay, Alexander Valley '17 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(A tad old for a chard, but showing extremely well)

Stonestreet Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley '17 *** $$$

(Great for big dinners, or laying down, a monumental cab)

