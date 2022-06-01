Stonestreet winery
Stonestreet Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Alexander Valley '19 *** $$
(Rich and fleshy for a SB, perfect for grilled salmon)
Stonestreet Estate Chardonnay, Alexander Valley '17 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK
(A tad old for a chard, but showing extremely well)
Stonestreet Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley '17 *** $$$
(Great for big dinners, or laying down, a monumental cab)
