Portuguese Reds

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Encostas de Serpa Syrah, Alentejo '18 *** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Up and coming region, intense correct syrah, deep flavors, very pleasing)

Grillos DOC Dão '17 ** $

(Rustic and tasty, strong tannins matching big fruit)

Cabriz DOC Dão '17 **1/2 $

(Great value for the money, a more refined Dão, fresh with deep fruit)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

