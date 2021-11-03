Portuguese Reds
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Encostas de Serpa Syrah, Alentejo '18 *** $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
(Up and coming region, intense correct syrah, deep flavors, very pleasing)
Grillos DOC Dão '17 ** $
(Rustic and tasty, strong tannins matching big fruit)
Cabriz DOC Dão '17 **1/2 $
(Great value for the money, a more refined Dão, fresh with deep fruit)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.