Cellar Notes

Pierre Sparr Of Alsace

Published April 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
42571760975_27f6129f42_c.jpg
Billy Wilson via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)
/
Alsace, France

This is the perfect time to jump into the superb white wines of Alsace. Pierre Sparr, going back ten generations, is still cranking out quality.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Pierre Sparr Pinot Gris Grand Réserve '18 *** $$ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

At $22 you get a fabulously rich wine that begs to be served with lobster.

Pierre Sparr Crémant d'Alsace Brut Réserve NV *** $$

A worthy alternative to Champagne, this bubbly packs in class and enjoyment.

Pierre Sparr Gewürztraminer Grande Réserve '18 **1/2 $$

Rich, idiosyncratic, off-dry, perfect for Asian food.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
