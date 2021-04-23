Pierre Sparr Of Alsace

This is the perfect time to jump into the superb white wines of Alsace. Pierre Sparr, going back ten generations, is still cranking out quality.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Pierre Sparr Pinot Gris Grand Réserve '18 *** $$ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

At $22 you get a fabulously rich wine that begs to be served with lobster.

Pierre Sparr Crémant d'Alsace Brut Réserve NV *** $$

A worthy alternative to Champagne, this bubbly packs in class and enjoyment.

Pierre Sparr Gewürztraminer Grande Réserve '18 **1/2 $$

Rich, idiosyncratic, off-dry, perfect for Asian food.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

