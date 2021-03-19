Series from "Maryland Morning"

CURRENT SERIES

Talking With the Candidates - We devoted time every Wednesday morning between January 13, 2016 and the April 26th Maryland primary election, to probing conversations with contenders for a variety of elective offices. Tom Hall talked with some of the many people who ran for the Baltimore Mayor's job, the two leading Democratic candidates for Maryland's US Senate seat, and other office-seekers about their visions for the future of the city, the state or the nation. We'll continue these conversations with the nominees as they campaign for the General Elections this fall.

Focus on the Counties - We explore the diverse and complex issues facing Marylanders living outside Baltimore and across the state, in this occasional series of conversations with the region's County Executives.

The Accountability Index - Host Tom Hall's monthly conversation with the reporters from the online investigative journal, The Baltimore Brew, in which they discuss stories that spotlight issues of fiscal and policy accountability in state and local government.

Living Questions - We look at religion and ethics in contemporary life. Produced in partnership with the Institute for Christian and Jewish Studies, we talk with scholars and clergy, believers and non-believers, about how different faith traditions influence and inform our personal and collective lives.

Healthwatch - Our series of monthly conversations with Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore’s Health Commissioner, about issues affecting the health and well-being of Charm City residents.

PAST SERIES

The Checkup: How Health Care Is Changing In Maryland explores the way the Affordable Care Act is playing out in Maryland. You can reach us at thecheckup@wypr.org. Aired Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

The Lines Between Us - A year-long multimedia exploration of inequality in the Baltimore region. It aired every Friday at 9 a.m. between September 2012 and October 2013.



Across the Divide – Baltimoreans tell personal stories about race.