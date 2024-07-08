© 2024 WYPR
Programs
Midday

Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen: cutting back on processed foods, safe sex education among seniors

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 8, 2024 at 12:03 PM EDT
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)
Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom for Midday Healthwatch. They discuss issues affecting the health and well-being of Charm City residents.

A recent trend highlights the need for safe sex education among seniors. The CDC reports that sexually transmitted infections are up exponentially in those 65 and older.

Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She is a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland MorningHealthwatchDr. Leana WenHealthCOVID-19
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
