Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen: cutting back on processed foods, safe sex education among seniors

Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom for Midday Healthwatch. They discuss issues affecting the health and well-being of Charm City residents.

A recent trend highlights the need for safe sex education among seniors. The CDC reports that sexually transmitted infections are up exponentially in those 65 and older.

Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She is a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.