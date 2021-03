In the early 1940s, in what was known then as the Sports Center Ice Rink at North and Calvert streets, it was the all-girls’ Spitfires against the all-girls Glamor girls—in no-holds, rough and tumble ice hockey. The girls ice hockey teams never got to play against any of the boys’ ice hockey teams. The boys, many observers felt, were lucky.

Copyright 2015 WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore