Woodstock 50 Looking At Merriweather (BBJ Story)

Promoters of the Woodstock 50 music festival have their sights set on Howard County's Merriweather Post Pavilion as the new venue. Scott Peterson, a spokesman for Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, said Thursday that county officials are working with Merriweather and festival organizers to bring the concert to Columbia.

A report from Bloomberg says the festival will be held August 16 to 18 and will be able to host some 32,000 people — a much smaller crowd than the original Woodstock in 1969, which was attended by an estimated 400,000 people. The original plan was to host the 50th anniversary festival in upstate New York, but organizers have been unable to obtain a permit to hold it there, according to reports. Merriweather's calendar also shows a potential scheduling conflict: a concert from The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds is planned at the venue on August 17.

