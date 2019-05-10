 'Shorts Sighted': Maryland Film Festival Focuses on Charm City | WYPR
'Shorts Sighted': Maryland Film Festival Focuses on Charm City

A still from the short film, "Bodymore," written by Shannon Shird and directed by Darren Mallett.

The Maryland Film Festival is rolling out its red carpet: for the first time this year they’ll screen a Charm City-centric program, called ‘Balti-shorts.’ It’s a suite of five short films -- fictional and non-fictional -- that focus on Baltimore. We meet writer Shannon Shird and hear about her film, ‘Bodymore’ … based on her experience as an activist. And director-producer Gabe Dinsmoor talks about why he made “Sage,” a behind-the-scenes look into the work of Erricka Bridgeford, co-founder of Baltimore Ceasefire.

For more information about the Maryland Film Festival, visit this link and for more info about Balti-shorts, visit this link.

