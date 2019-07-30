Prof. Kim Wehle On "How To Read The Constitution - and Why"

When it was ratified in September of 1787, the U.S. Constitution stood alone as a beacon of freedom from tyranny and an unparalleled attempt to create a republic controlled by the people.



On today's Midday, CBS News legal analyst and University of Baltimore Law Professor Kim Wehle talks about her new book, How to Read the Constitution and Why.

Her book is a how-to guide for reading and understanding the Constitution. It's also a timely primer on why certain political norms are required for the Constitution to remain that beacon of freedom for America and the world.