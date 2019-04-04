Governor Hogan In Town For Opening Day (BBJ Story)

Gov. Larry Hogan wanted to talk baseball. But the governor, in town for Opening Day, couldn't escape the question about whether Mayor Catherine Pugh should resign amid the "Healthy Holly" book scandal.

He said it was up to the mayor to decide whether to resign. Though he doesn’t think she can do her job effectively. He said he was waiting for the investigation by the state prosecutor's office on allegations of self-dealing involving Pugh in her role as a former member of the University of Maryland Medical System. The medical system paid Pugh $500,000 for copies of her self-published "Healthy Holly" book. Hogan said the story gets more troubling and worse with every new story. "I don’t think we’re done with it yet," the governor said.

