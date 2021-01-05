The Fall Of The House Of Usher, Part One

ByThe National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre•Nov 25, 2020
Intrigue, revenge and death in the Royal Court! First published in 1849, the year of Poe’s death, this story has been adapted numerous times, including having been sung by David Bowie in Lou Reed’s album “The Raven.” In this adaptation, we take a melodramatic and fantastic look at this most unlikely love affair.
Toby Dammit was a man of questionable moral fiber. Coming home from a pub one night, he learns the consequences of a life of excess, and his trademark saying gets put to the ultimate test. Part One in a two-part adaptation of one of Poe’s few comedic stories.
Happy Halloween! In the conclusion of this two-part series, the Author and Toby Dammit stumble upon a mysterious little man in a covered bridge. Toby cannot resist demonstrating his “athletic prowess” to the man, but the results are not quite what he (repeatedly) bargained for. Part Two of a rare comedic story from Edgar Allan Poe.