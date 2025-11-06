Exploring Neuroplasticity: How Early Childhood Shapes Brain Development and Learning

Early childhood is an important stage of life for brain development. As a child learns new information, engages in social interaction, and goes through their daily routine, their brain responds with neuroplasticity, a process that allows it to change, adapt, and reorganize. Listen to Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute and his guests, Drs. Joanna Burton and Gwendolyn Gerner, as they discuss neuroplasticity in early childhood and its role in brain development and learning.

