2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Child's Brain

Building Brains Through Connection: How Social Interaction Shapes Emotional Intelligence in Children

Published October 2, 2025 at 11:28 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
African American woman holding a baby and smiling.
fizkes - stock.adobe.com
/
387757975

For children, social interaction isn’t just play—it’s brain-building. When children connect, share, and empathize, they are also strengthening the neural pathways that shape emotional intelligence, communication, cooperation, and lifelong learning. Join Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute and his guests Drs. Maya Opendak and Tomomi Karigo as they discuss the development of our brains’ neural systems for social and emotional behavior, and the factors that can interrupt that development.

Your Child's Brain