Building Brains Through Connection: How Social Interaction Shapes Emotional Intelligence in Children

For children, social interaction isn’t just play—it’s brain-building. When children connect, share, and empathize, they are also strengthening the neural pathways that shape emotional intelligence, communication, cooperation, and lifelong learning. Join Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute and his guests Drs. Maya Opendak and Tomomi Karigo as they discuss the development of our brains’ neural systems for social and emotional behavior, and the factors that can interrupt that development.