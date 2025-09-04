Helping Parents Build Skills for Effective Parenting

Parenting is one of the most important jobs—but most parents don’t get formal training. Many rely on what they learned growing up and figure things out along the way. While that works for some, others may struggle—especially when faced with challenging behaviors or uncertainty about how to support their child. Join Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger, along with Dr. Debbie Gross and Amie Bettencourt, as they explore the Chicago Parent Program—a proven, innovative approach that helps parents build skills and support their children’s mental health and well-being.

Resources: Chicago Parent Program

Email for more information: [email protected]