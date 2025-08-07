2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Your Child's Brain

Back to School – Improving the Education of Children with Neurodevelopmental Challenges

Published August 7, 2025 at 8:45 AM EDT
As students get ready to go back to school soon, Kennedy Krieger President and CEO Dr. Brad Schlaggar and his guest, Dr. Nancy Grasmick, former superintendent of schools for the state of Maryland, discuss educating students with neurodevelopmental concerns, the importance of training teachers to meet the needs of those students and what can be done to improve the educational outcomes of all students.

Resources:

Maryland Center for Developmental Disabilities

Project HEAL (Health, Education, Advocacy and Law)

Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) 

Maryland Department of Disabilities Education 504 Plans

Your Child's Brain