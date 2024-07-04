© 2024 WYPR
Your Child's Brain

The Impact of a Physician Shortage on Children

Published July 4, 2024 at 9:50 AM EDT
In the United States alone, there are nearly 20 million children with developmental, cognitive, behavioral, and/or learning disorders. It is widely recognized that the needs of children with these issues are growing in number and complexity while, at the same time, a critical shortage of access to physician specialists is resulting in delayed diagnoses, longer wait times for treatment and, consequently, poorer outcomes. On this month’s episode, Kennedy Krieger president and CEO, Dr. Brad Schlaggar is joined by colleagues Dr. Miya Asato, a pediatric neurologist and Dr. Mary Leppert, a developmental pediatrician to discuss the critical shortage and what is being done to address it and more importantly, what parents can do.

Resources:

Center for Disease Control – Concerned about Your Child’s Development https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/actearly/concerned.html

Learn the Signs – Act Early https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/actearly/index.html

Milestone Tracker App https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/actearly/milestones-app.html

