Tourette syndrome and tics—what are these two neurological disorders, how do they differ and how are they treated is the subject of this month’s episode of Your Child’s Brain.

Join Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger, along with four of his colleagues from the Institute’s Tourette Syndrome Center of Excellence.

They are:

Dr. Harvey Singer

Dr. Marco Grados

Dr. Joseph McGuire

Dr. Shannon Dean

Links to visit:

Tourette Syndrome Center of Excellence at Kennedy Krieger Institute and Johns Hopkins Medicine

Tourette Association of America