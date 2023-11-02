© 2023 WYPR
Your Child's Brain

Tourette syndrome

Published November 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
Brain development in children and teens.
Tourette syndrome and tics—what are these two neurological disorders, how do they differ and how are they treated is the subject of this month’s episode of Your Child’s Brain.

Join Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger, along with four of his colleagues from the Institute’s Tourette Syndrome Center of Excellence.

They are:

  • Dr. Harvey Singer
  • Dr. Marco Grados
  • Dr. Joseph McGuire
  • Dr. Shannon Dean

Your Child's Brain