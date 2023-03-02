Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute welcomes Dr. Lisa Jacobson, a pediatric neuropsychologist and Dr. Lisa Carey, an education specialist, to discuss the late effects of cancer treatment on children, especially as it relates to school and learning.

