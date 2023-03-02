© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
17245_2021YourChildsBrainGraphic_ShowImage_M1.jpg
Your Child's Brain

Cancer treatment on children

Published March 2, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
School girl writing in class
Rido - stock.adobe.com
/
203504070
Cute pupil writing at desk in classroom at the elementary school. Student girl doing test in primary school. Children writing notes in classroom. African schoolgirl writing on notebook during the lesson.

Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute welcomes Dr. Lisa Jacobson, a pediatric neuropsychologist and Dr. Lisa Carey, an education specialist, to discuss the late effects of cancer treatment on children, especially as it relates to school and learning.

Here are helpful links for people who wish additional information:

https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/neuropsychology-department-outpatient-clinics/oncology-clinic

https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/neuropsychology-department-outpatient-clinics/oncology-clinic/cancer-survivorship-schooling-resources

https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/neuropsychology-department-outpatient-clinics/oncology-clinic/cancer-survivorship-research-projects

https://www.kennedykrieger.org/training/programs/center-for-innovation-and-leadership-in-special-education/community-outreach/hospital-education-liaison-program

Tags
Your Child's Brain Podcast Central