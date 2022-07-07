Talking to your child about trauma

On this month's episode of Your Child's Brain, guests discuss talking to your child about traumas.

Guests for this month include:

Dr. Lindsay Cirincione - Director of Outpatient Operations for the Pediatric Psychology Consultation Program at Kennedy Krieger Institute

Dr. Gabrielle Blackman - Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist. Medical Director for the Kennedy Krieger School Programs

Patricia Shepley - Licensed clinical social worker. Director of Social work and the clinical director of the Psychiatric Mental Health Program at Kennedy Krieger Institute

Links to visit:

https://developingchild.harvard.edu/resources/aces-and-toxic-stress-frequently-asked-questions/

https://www.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/tips-talking-to-children-after-traumatic-event.pdf

https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Facts_for_Families/Layout/FFF_Guide-01.aspx

https://healthychildren.org/english/healthy-living/emotional-wellness/pages/default.aspx